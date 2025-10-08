Raiders coach Pete Carroll speaks to the media
The Raiders, who have lost four straight games, return to practice Wednesday in preparation for Sunday’s game against the Tennessee Titans at Allegiant Stadium.
Coach Pete Carroll and quarterback Geno Smith spoke to the media before the afternoon practice.
