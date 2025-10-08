Raiders coach Pete Carroll speaks to the media

The Raiders, who have lost four straight games, return to practice Wednesday in preparation for Sunday’s game against the Tennessee Titans at Allegiant Stadium.

Raiders head coach Pete Carroll speaks during media interviews at the Intermountain Health Performance Center Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2025, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Raiders' Pete Carroll speaks to the media before Wednesday's practice. (Las Vegas Review-Journal via YouTube)

The Raiders return to practice Wednesday in preparation for Sunday’s game against the Titans at Allegiant Stadium.

Coach Pete Carroll and quarterback Geno Smith spoke to the media before the afternoon practice.

