Raiders News

Raiders coach, quarterback speak to the media ahead

As the Raiders prepare to play at the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, coach Pete Carroll speaks with the media before Wednesday's practice.
Raiders head coach Pete Carroll addresses the media before the team’s practice at the In ...
Raiders head coach Pete Carroll addresses the media before the team’s practice at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025 in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 26, 2025 - 11:41 am
 

The Raiders are preparing to play at the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday in an AFC West game. Coach Pete Carroll will speak with the media before Wednesday’s practice.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal. com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.

