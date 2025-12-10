Raiders starting QB could miss Eagles game with shoulder injury

Raiders quarterback Geno Smith won’t practice Wednesday because of a right shoulder injury, and his status for Sunday’s game at Philadelphia is in serious doubt.

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Pete Carroll speaks at a news conference after an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos in Las Vegas, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Candice Ward)

Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) gets his hand injury looked at on the sideline during the second half of an NFL game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025 in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) responds to a fan from the bench during the second half of an NFL game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025 in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders offensive tackle DJ Glaze (71) consoles quarterback Geno Smith (7) after a hit injured his hand during the second half of an NFL game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025 in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) heads back to the sideline after sustaining a hand injury during the second half of an NFL game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025 in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) walks off the field after getting sacked during the first half of an NFL game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Raiders quarterback Kenny Pickett (15) runs the ball under pressure from Denver Broncos Jonathon Cooper (0) during the second half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Denver Broncos linebacker Nik Bonitto (15) pursues Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) during the second half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025 in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders quarterback Geno Smith won’t practice Wednesday because of a right shoulder injury, and his status for Sunday’s game at Philadelphia is in serious doubt.

Coach Pete Carroll said Wednesday that veteran Kenny Pickett will get the bulk of the first-team reps in Smith’s absence and is in line to start Sunday against the Eagles.

“We’re going to go day to day, like always, and see how it turns out at the end of the week,” Carroll said. “Kenny will take all the reps to get ready and get prepared for the event that he gets a chance.”

Smith was hurt during Sunday’s 24-17 loss to the Broncos at Allegiant Stadium. He left the game after the third quarter and didn’t return.

Sunday could be a reunion of sorts for Pickett, who spent last season in Philadelphia as the backup to Jalen Hurts. Pickett played five games for the Eagles, including one start, and completed 25 of 42 passes for 291 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.

The Raiders (2-11) traded for Pickett in August after Aidan O’Connell suffered a wrist injury in the final preseason game. Pickett has appeared in three games, including in relief of Smith on Sunday, and has completed 10 of 14 passes for 105 yards and a touchdown.

Now he is in line to make his first start of the season.

“All you can ask for is an opportunity,” Pickett said. “Philly’s an unbelievable place to play. I know the fans will be ready to go. They have a hell of a team.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.