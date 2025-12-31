54°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Raiders News

Raiders coach Pete Carroll speaks to the media

Raiders coach Pete Carroll spoke to the media before Wednesday's practice. (Las Vegas Review-Journal via YouTube)
Las Vegas Raiders head coach Pete Carroll speaks during a news conference following an NFL foot ...
Las Vegas Raiders head coach Pete Carroll speaks during a news conference following an NFL football game against the New York Giants Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)
More Stories
Former Raiders coach on his way to Northwestern
Raiders will pick 1st or 2nd in the NFL draft thanks to Falcons’ upset win
Raiders offensive tackle Kolton Miller, left, walks with training staff and Raiders quarterback ...
Has Geno Smith played his final game with the Raiders?
UNLV head coach Dan Mullen within the Fertitta Football Complex on Wednesday, Aug. 6, 2025, in ...
RJ columnist Ed Graney’s 5 favorite stories of 2025
/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 31, 2025 - 11:36 am
 
Updated December 31, 2025 - 11:44 am

Raiders coach Pete Carroll spoke to the media Wednesday before the club takes the field for practice.

The Raiders will host the Chiefs on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium in the regular-season finale.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.

MOST READ
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES