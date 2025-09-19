Raiders coach Pete Carroll speaks with media after practice
Raiders coach Pete Carroll spoke with the media after practice Friday. He commented on Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels being ruled out of Sunday’s game.
Raiders coach Pete Carroll spoke with the media after practice Friday.
He commented on Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels being ruled out of Sunday’s game at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.