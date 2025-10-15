66°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Raiders News

Raiders coach Pete Carroll speaks with media ahead of Chiefs game

Raiders coach Pete Carroll addresses the media from team headquarters in Henderson as the Silver and Black prepare to visit the Kansas City Chiefs.
Raiders head coach Pete Carroll takes questions from the media during a news conference at the ...
Raiders head coach Pete Carroll takes questions from the media during a news conference at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2025 in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
More Stories
Raiders to remain cautious with Brock Bowers entering Chiefs game
Raiders head coach Pete Carroll celebrates with Raiders offensive tackle DJ Glaze (71) after th ...
Raiders deal sportsbook losing day in NFL Week 6 betting recap
Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) stiff arms Tennessee Titans cornerback L'Jarius Sne ...
Which Raiders players helped or hurt the team the most in Week 6?
Graney: Michael Mayer provides spark in return to Raiders lineup
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 15, 2025 - 12:21 pm
 
Updated October 15, 2025 - 12:40 pm

The Raiders resume workouts Wednesday in preparation for Sunday’s game at the Kansas City Chiefs.

Coach Pete Carroll spoke to the media before the team took the field for practice.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.

MOST READ
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES