Raiders coach Pete Carroll addresses decision to sit Maxx Crosby

Raiders coach Pete Carroll spoke to the media following Friday’s practice at the club’s headquarters in Henderson about the decision to sit star Maxx Crosby.

Raiders, Crosby at odds over last two games of season

Raiders head coach Pete Carroll addresses the media after the team’s practice at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Friday, Dec. 19, 2025, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Raiders head coach Pete Carroll talks to the media from team headquarters in Henderson as the Silver and Black prepare to host the New York Giants.

Raiders coach Pete Carroll spoke to the media after Friday’s practice at the club’s headquarters in Henderson and addressed the decision to sit defensive end Maxx Crosby for the final two games of the season.

The Raiders (2-13) are preparing to face the New York Giants (2-13) on Sunday in a game that could decide who secures the No. 1 pick in April’s NFL draft.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.