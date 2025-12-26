63°F
Raiders News

Raiders coach Pete Carroll addresses decision to sit Maxx Crosby

Raiders head coach Pete Carroll talks to the media from team headquarters in Henderson as the Silver and Black prepare to host the New York Giants.
Raiders head coach Pete Carroll addresses the media after the team’s practice at the Int ...
Raiders head coach Pete Carroll addresses the media after the team’s practice at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Friday, Dec. 19, 2025, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 26, 2025 - 1:46 pm
 
Updated December 26, 2025 - 2:24 pm

Raiders coach Pete Carroll spoke to the media after Friday’s practice at the club’s headquarters in Henderson and addressed the decision to sit defensive end Maxx Crosby for the final two games of the season.

The Raiders (2-13) are preparing to face the New York Giants (2-13) on Sunday in a game that could decide who secures the No. 1 pick in April’s NFL draft.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.

By Bruce Marshall Special to the / RJ

CBS Sportsline handicapper Bruce Marshall provides NFL notes and trends for Week 17 games for the Las Vegas Review-Journal, including the three Christmas Day games.

