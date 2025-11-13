Raiders coach Pete Carroll addresses media following practice
The Raiders continue preparations for their “Monday Night Football” matchup against the Cowboys. Coach Pete Carroll spoke to the media after practice Thursday.
The Raiders returned to practice Thursday as they continue preparations for their “Monday Night Football” matchup against the Dallas Cowboys at Allegiant Stadium.
Raiders coach Pete Carroll spoke to the media following the afternoon practice.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal. com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.