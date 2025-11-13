79°F
Raiders News

Raiders coach Pete Carroll addresses media following practice

The Raiders address the media from team headquarters in Henderson as they get ready to host the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football.
Raiders head coach Pete Carroll ponders a media question at the Intermountain Health Performanc ...
Raiders head coach Pete Carroll ponders a media question at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Wednesday, Nov. 5, 2025, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Raiders special teams coordinator Tom McMahon discusses practice drills with his players during ...
Raiders searching for consistency with special teams coaching shake-up
Raiders put pressure on kicker with practice squad addition
Raiders starting guard heads to IR, opening door for rookie to debut
/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 13, 2025 - 2:17 pm
 
Updated November 13, 2025 - 2:48 pm

The Raiders returned to practice Thursday as they continue preparations for their “Monday Night Football” matchup against the Dallas Cowboys at Allegiant Stadium.

Raiders coach Pete Carroll spoke to the media following the afternoon practice.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal. com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.

