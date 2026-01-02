56°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Raiders News

Raiders coach Pete Carroll addresses media following practice — WATCH LIVE

Raiders head coach Pete Carroll addresses the media ahead of the team's season finale against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Raiders head coach Pete Carroll addresses the media after the team’s practice at the Int ...
Raiders head coach Pete Carroll addresses the media after the team’s practice at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Friday, Dec. 26, 2025, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
More Stories
Raiders head coach Pete Carroll walks the sideline during the first half of an NFL game at Alle ...
Raiders mailbag: What would the team do with the No. 1 pick in NFL draft?
Aerial view of Allegiant Stadium at dusk on Thursday, January 6, 2022. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas ...
Eye on 2026: Las Vegas prepares for CFP title game
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) spikes the ball after scoring a touchdown during ...
Raiders report: Chiefs’ Travis Kelce leaves legacy with Bowers, Mayer
Carolina Panthers safety Tre'Von Moehrig (7) sacks Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnol ...
NFL Week 18 betting trends: Edges for Seahawks-49ers, Ravens-Steelers
/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 2, 2026 - 1:20 pm
 
Updated January 2, 2026 - 1:47 pm

The Raiders practice for the final time Friday in preparation for Sunday’s season finale against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Head coach Pete Carroll is speaking to the media following the afternoon workout.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.

MOST READ
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES