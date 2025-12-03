53°F
Raiders coach Pete Carroll to speak to the media

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Pete Carroll speaks to reporters during a press conference after a ...
Las Vegas Raiders head coach Pete Carroll speaks to reporters during a press conference after an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/William Liang)
/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 3, 2025 - 10:10 am
 

Raiders coach Pete Carroll is scheduled to speak to the media Wednesday before the team’s early afternoon practice.

The Raiders (2-10) will host the Denver Broncos on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

