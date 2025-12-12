Raiders coach Pete Carroll to speak to the media
Raiders coach Pete Carroll speaks to the media after Friday’s practice, when he is expected to announce the status of quarterback Geno Smith for Sunday’s game in Philadelphia.
Raiders coach Pete Carroll is expected to announce the status of quarterback Geno Smith for Sunday’s road game against the Eagles when he addresses the media after Friday’s practice.
Smith did not practice Wednesday or Thursday as he deals with injuries to his right shoulder and back. Kenny Pickett would start in his place if he can’t play.
The team will leave for Philadelphia shortly after Carroll speaks.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
