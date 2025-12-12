Raiders coach Pete Carroll to speak to the media

Raiders coach Pete Carroll speaks to the media after Friday’s practice, when he is expected to announce the status of quarterback Geno Smith for Sunday’s game in Philadelphia.

Raiders offensive lineman gets set for Eagles, learns to tune out noise

Raiders head coach Pete Carroll speaks to media before the team’s practice at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Wednesday, Dec. 10, 2025 in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders coach Pete Carroll is expected to announce the status of quarterback Geno Smith for Sunday’s road game against the Eagles when he addresses the media after Friday’s practice.

Smith did not practice Wednesday or Thursday as he deals with injuries to his right shoulder and back. Kenny Pickett would start in his place if he can’t play.

The team will leave for Philadelphia shortly after Carroll speaks.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

