Raiders begin 2nd week of training camp, to put on pads
The Raiders practice in full pads for the first time Monday at training camp. Special teams coach Tom McMahon and select players will speak to the media afterward.
The Raiders are back on the field Monday for their fifth day of training camp.
The team will be in full pads for the first time in camp. Special teams coach Tom McMahon and a number of players will speak with the media after practice.
This is a developing story. Ch
Contact Vincent Bonsignore atvbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.