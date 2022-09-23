Raiders coach provides update before Titans game

The Raiders are on their way to Nashville, but ahead of their big trip Josh McDaniels addressed the media.

Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels speaks during a news conference at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

The Raiders (0-2) have a mid-morning practice on Friday before boarding a flight for Nashville. Awaiting them in Tennessee is a big matchup against the 0-2 Titans.

Ahead of their trip down south, Josh McDaniels addressed the media and provided updates on the status of some injured Raiders, including center Andre James, safety Tre’von Moehrig and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow.

