102°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Raiders

Raiders coach says no decision on Kaepernick has been made

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 26, 2022 - 12:23 pm
 
Updated May 26, 2022 - 2:06 pm
Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) pulls in a pass during practice at the Raiders headqua ...
Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) pulls in a pass during practice at the Raiders headquarters within the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on Thursday, May 26, 2022, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders coach Josh McDaniels did not shed any light on the workout of Colin Kaepernick on Wednesday and no decision on signing him has not been made.

“We’ve brought in tons of guys for workouts and if there are opportunities to improve the team, we will,” McDaniels said. “He’s not the first guy we’ve worked out and won’t be the last.”

Kaepernick has been out of football since 2016 – or right after he began his peaceful protest of taking a knee during the national anthem to shed light on social injustice.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.

MOST READ: Raiders
1
Gruden’s lawsuit against NFL allowed to proceed
Gruden’s lawsuit against NFL allowed to proceed
2
Graney: Here’s hoping Colin Kaepernick workout is legitimate
Graney: Here’s hoping Colin Kaepernick workout is legitimate
3
Is Colin Kaepernick joining the Raiders?
Is Colin Kaepernick joining the Raiders?
4
Here are 3 points of focus in 1st week of OTAs for Raiders
Here are 3 points of focus in 1st week of OTAs for Raiders
5
Did Allegiant Stadium host final Pro Bowl of its kind?
Did Allegiant Stadium host final Pro Bowl of its kind?
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
 
Is Colin Kaepernick joining the Raiders?
By / RJ

The Raiders worked out controversial quarterback Colin Kaepernick on Wednesday. He hasn’t played in the NFL since 2016, when he began taking a knee during the national anthem.