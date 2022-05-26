Raiders coach says no decision on Kaepernick has been made

Raiders coach Josh McDaniels did not shed any light on the workout of Colin Kaepernick on Wednesday and no decision on signing him has not been made.

Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) pulls in a pass during practice at the Raiders headquarters within the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on Thursday, May 26, 2022, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders coach Josh McDaniels did not shed any light on the workout of Colin Kaepernick on Wednesday and no decision on signing him has not been made.

“We’ve brought in tons of guys for workouts and if there are opportunities to improve the team, we will,” McDaniels said. “He’s not the first guy we’ve worked out and won’t be the last.”

Kaepernick has been out of football since 2016 – or right after he began his peaceful protest of taking a knee during the national anthem to shed light on social injustice.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.