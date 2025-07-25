Pete Carroll offers details on release of Christian Wilkins

Raiders coach Pete Carroll said Friday the club did its due diligence before making the decision to release high-priced defensive tackle Christian Wilkins.

Raiders head coach Pete Carroll responds to a question during a press conference at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Tuesday, July 22, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders coach Pete Carroll talked with the media Friday after the team's third day of training camp at their Henderson practice facility. (Las Vegas Review-Journal via YouTube)

Raiders coach Pete Carroll, speaking to the media for the first time since the release of Christian Wilkins, said the club did its due diligence before making its decision on the high-priced defensive tackle.

“We watched our way through the whole thing,” Carroll said Friday after the third day of training camp at the Henderson practice facility.

When it got down to it, though, the Raiders did not believe Wilkins was on track to return anytime soon from the foot injury that limited him to five games last season. They announced the transaction Thursday.

“There was no clear path to his return,” Carroll said. “And so we just had to move on.”

The Raiders aren’t just cutting ties with Wilkins, who signed a four-year, $110 million contract in the 2024 offseason with $82.75 million guaranteed. They also are voiding the remaining $35.2 million in guarantees on his contract.

The move to void the guarantees stems from a disagreement between the club and Wilkins on how best to proceed in his recovery from the Jones fracture he suffered last season. A person with knowledge of the situation indicated the organization thought another procedure was necessary, but Wilkins did not.

When the 29-year-old arrived at camp, the Raiders placed him on the physically unable to perform list. That designation is typically designed for players who fail their physicals and can not be cleared to practice.

Moving forward

The Raiders informed Wilkins of the decision to void the guaranteed portion of his contract last month. As expected, his agent filed a grievance with the NFL Players Association.

While the contract situation is sorted out through the grievance process, the Raiders are moving forward trying to replace Wilkins’ projected production. He finished last season with two sacks and 11 solo tackles, though much more was expected throughout a full season.

“This place is about competition; it always has been,” Carroll said. “It’s just wide open.”

Among the players expected to get first crack at filling the hole are veteran defensive tackle Adam Butler, promising second-year prospect Jonah Laulu, 2023 first-round pick Tyree Wilson and 2025 draftees Tonka Hemingway and JJ Peagues.

This is a developing story. Ch eck back for updates.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore atvbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow@VinnyBonsignore on X.