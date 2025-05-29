Raiders’ Chip Kelly denies telling star rookie to change pre-snap stance

Raiders offensive coordinator Chip Kelly said Thursday the infamous change to rookie running back Ashton Jeanty’s pre-snap stance was made by a position coach.

Ohio State offensive coordinator Chip Kelly is shown on Monday, Dec. 30, 2024. Kelly is now the Raiders' offensive coordinator. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Raiders offensive coordinator Chip Kelly is addressing the media after Thursday's organized team activity practice at their facility in Henderson. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders offensive coordinator Chip Kelly made sure to set the record straight Thursday about who exactly was responsible for changing the pre-snap stance of rookie running back Ashton Jeanty.

“Let’s get that clarified,” Kelly said after an organized team activity practice at the team’s facility in Henderson. “Deland McCullough, our running back coach, is in charge of stances, steps, alignments, assignments and techniques. So he talked to (Jeanty) about that.

“I just gave him an analogy of an athlete being in a bent-knee position to make a play, and that kind of got blown into (something bigger). I haven’t told anybody on this team to be in any stance because I don’t coach a position.”

Jeanty generated a great deal of headlines nationally when he told “Up & Adams Show” host Kay Adams that Kelly approached him on the first day of rookie minicamp and requested he abandon his infamous stance that became popular at Boise State. The stance involved him standing perfectly upright in the backfield before the snap, a posture that social media users have often compared to “Halloween” villain Michael Myers.

The way Jeanty told the story, Kelly asked the No. 6 overall pick to bend his knees in a more traditional stance and made the comparison to a defensive player in basketball.

While Kelly cited McCullough for making the switch, he did have a conversation with Jeanty about the reasoning.

“It’s a bent-knee game,” Kelly said. “Baseball, before the pitch is thrown, everyone’s got their knees bent. In any athletic sport, you’ve got to bend your knees. And if you’re going to run a flat route on (49ers linebacker) Fred Warner, you better be in a position to run because that dude can fly. So all we’re trying to do is put guys in positions to make plays.”

