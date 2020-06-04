Raiders coaches wait as NFL peers return to facilities

The NFL will allow coaching staffs to return to their facilities on Friday, but the Raiders’ new headquarters in Henderson is still under construction.

The shield logo is installed at the Las Vegas Raiders headquarters and practice facility in Henderson in Henderson, Thursday, May 14, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

NFL coaches will be allowed to move back into their team facilities beginning Friday, but just when the Raiders’ staff checks into its Henderson headquarters remains to be seen.

Construction of the 335,000-square-foot facility is still being completed, though team officials hope to move into the building this month. Like coaches around the league, the Raiders’ staff has been working remotely because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Moving trucks arrived on Monday to the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center, the new headquarters, from the previous facility in Alameda, California.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a memo to the league’s 32 teams made public Thursday that coaches may return to their offices “if your club has otherwise received necessary permission from state and local governments to reopen its facility.”

When fully staffed, the Raiders’ new headquarters will house more than 300 employees.

“Plan is flexible to allow future occupancy based on local guidelines and NFL guidelines,” Raiders president Marc Badain said earlier this week.

The new headquarters will include three outdoor fields, 1½ indoor fields, executive offices, weight room, rehabilitation center, cafe, retail store and a TV studio. The total cost of the facility is more than $75 million.

This year’s training camp will be at the new complex. The NFL told its clubs on Tuesday that all training camps must be in their home facility or stadium.

The Raiders have had their annual July camp in Napa, California, since 1995, the same year they returned to Oakland from Los Angeles. They have not announced if they will return to Napa in 2021.

