Raiders, Cole agree to extension to make him NFL’s highest-paid punter
AJ Cole has come to terms with the Raiders on a contract extension that will make him the highest-paid punter in the NFL, according to a person familiar with the situation.
Cole, 29, has been one of the league’s top punters since making the team as an undrafted free agent in 2019. The three-time Pro Bowler has averaged 48.6 yards per punt in his six-year career.
Cole was about to enter the last year of the extension he signed in 2021. His new deal is for four years and $15.8 million, with $11 million in guarantees.
