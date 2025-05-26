Raiders, Cole agree to extension to make him NFL’s highest-paid punter

The Raiders and AJ Cole are in agreement on an extension that will make him the NFL’s highest-paid punter.

Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) looks to another kick during the first day of Raiders training camp at the Jack Hammett Sports Complex on Wednesday, July 24, 2024, in Costa Mesa, CA. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) signs autographs for fans following the third day of training camp at the Jack Hammett Sports Complex on Friday, July 26, 2024, in Costa Mesa, CA. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) watches his punt after kicking against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half of an NFL game on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

AJ Cole has come to terms with the Raiders on a contract extension that will make him the highest-paid punter in the NFL, according to a person familiar with the situation.

Cole, 29, has been one of the league’s top punters since making the team as an undrafted free agent in 2019. The three-time Pro Bowler has averaged 48.6 yards per punt in his six-year career.

Cole was about to enter the last year of the extension he signed in 2021. His new deal is for four years and $15.8 million, with $11 million in guarantees.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.