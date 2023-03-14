Raiders come to terms with ex-Patriots wide receiver

Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers played the first four seasons of his career in New England, where he spent multiple seasons with Josh McDaniels as his offensive coordinator.

New England Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) runs the ball against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

New England Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) coverts a fourth down against Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White (27) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Orchard Park. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus, File)

One way to support a defense in need of a major rebuild is to field an offense that can score plenty of points.

That was part of the Raiders’ rationale for acquiring former Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers on Tuesday on a three-year deal worth $33 million, including $21 million guaranteed.

The thought process is that Meyers will team with Davante Adams, Darren Waller, Josh Jacobs and Hunter Renfrow in an offense quarterbacked by Jimmy Garoppolo designed to get more out of that side of the ball to protect a defense that remains under construction.

Meyers, 26, arrives to Las Vegas from New England, where he spent the first four seasons of his career, including multiple seasons with Josh McDaniels as his offensive coordinator, and accumulated 235 catches for 2,758 yards and eight touchdowns.

Meyers primarily played in the slot for the Patriots, and while that would appear to infringe on Renfrow, also a slot receiver, the Raiders envision them teaming up in a similar fashion that McDaniels utilized slot receivers Danny Amendola and Julian Edelman in New England.

Elevating the Raiders’ offense by increasing its efficiency is seen as a critical component to the offseason. It’s part of the thought process in bringing in players with experience in McDaniels’ offense, which Garoppolo, also a former Patriot who agreed to terms Monday, and Meyers bring.

The Raiders averaged the 12th-most points in the NFL last season but were ranked 26th in red zone efficiency. Improving the latter would go a long way to push the offense into the top 10 and take pressure off the defense.

