The Raiders came to terms with first-round pick Alex Leatherwood.

Alabama offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood (70) warms up before the first half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game between Florida and Alabama, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Atlanta. Leatherwood was selected to The Associated Press All-America first-team offense, Monday, Dec. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

The Raiders have come to terms with first-round pick Alex Leatherwood, the club announced on Monday.

Leatherwood, a three-year starter and 2020 Outland Trophy award winner, was the 19th overall pick in last month’s draft and is expected to be the day one starter at right tackle.

