Raiders come to terms with first-round pick Leatherwood

Alabama offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood (70) warms up before the first half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game between Florida and Alabama, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Atlanta. Leatherwood was selected to The Associated Press All-America first-team offense, Monday, Dec. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

The Raiders potentially solved a big problem by drafting Alabama offensive tackle Alex Leatherwood in the first round of last month’s NFL draft.

The 6-foot-5-inch, 312-pound lineman is now expected to be the day one starter at right tackle after the club came to terms with the 17th overall pick on Monday.

The deal will reportedly pay him $14.3 million over four years with a $7.8 million signing bonus. The Raiders have a fifth-year option on him in 2025. Leatherwood is expected to compete for the open right tackle spot vacated by Trent Brown, who was traded last March.

The selection of Leatherwood was considered a reach by some, but Raiders general manager Mike Mayock said the club had him at the top of their draft board at that juncture.

“We want to be a power football team. This guy’s going to help us do that,” Mayock said. “As far as his versatility, he can play inside and outside, but he’s going to start at right tackle for us day one and we’re going to see if he can hold onto that job.”

Leatherwood, who finished his Alabama career with 41 consecutive starts, winning the 2020 Outland Trophy and anchoring the top offensive line in the country, said he was not concerned about the criticism of his selection.

“It bothered me a little bit, but at the same time, I’m not a media guy,” Leatherwood said. “I’m not the type of dude to get caught up in all that garbage, because I know what my film said about me and the GM and the coach, they know that as well.

“I’m just grateful that they watched that film and they saw me as good enough to be the 17th overall pick.”

Omameh re-signed

The Raiders also brought back veteran offensive lineman Patrick Omameh.

Omameh appeared in six games last season for the Raiders. He also played one game for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Now in his ninth season, Omameh also has spent time with the San Francisco 49ers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Chicago Bears, Jacksonville Jaguars, New York Giants and New Orleans Saints.

He has made 58 starts during his career and will compete for a reserve role with the Raiders.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.