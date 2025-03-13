52°F
Raiders come to terms with free-agent running back

Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert (31) carries the ball during an NFL football game ag ...
Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert (31) carries the ball during an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Doug Murray, File)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 13, 2025 - 11:03 am
 
Updated March 13, 2025 - 11:08 am

The Raiders are adding a veteran running back.

The club has agreed to terms on a one-year contract with free agent Raheem Mostert, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.

The 10-year veteran has played for the Dolphins, Ravens, Browns, Bears and 49ers, including one season in San Francisco under current Raiders offensive coordinator Chip Kelly.

Mostert has rushed for 3,791 yards during his career, including 1,012 two seasons ago in Miami, when he also scored 21 touchdowns.

He had 278 yards on 85 carries with two total touchdowns for the Dolphins last season.

Mostert, 32, played at Purdue. He was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Eagles in 2015, then cut in the preseason.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.

