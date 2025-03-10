69°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Raiders News

Raiders come to terms with free-agent safety

Washington Commanders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) eyes an incoming pass during an NFL football Wil ...
Washington Commanders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) eyes an incoming pass during an NFL football Wild Card playoff game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Jan 12, 2025, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)
New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) watches as Carolina Panthers' Jeremy Chinn (21) ta ...
New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) watches as Carolina Panthers' Jeremy Chinn (21) tackles Devontae Booker (28) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
More Stories
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith celebrates after the Seahawks defeated the Tennessee Ti ...
How has Smith trade impacted Raiders’ Super Bowl odds?
Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (7) signals to a teammate as he sets up during the first half of ...
Raiders lose 2nd defensive starter in free agency, this time to Panthers
Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) gets hyped up before an NFL game against the Jacksonvil ...
Raiders lose free-agent linebacker, leading tackler to Patriots
Raiders defensive tackle Adam Butler (69) smiles while warming up before the NFL game against t ...
Raiders bring back DT on 3-year contract before free agency begins
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 10, 2025 - 1:19 pm
 
Updated March 10, 2025 - 1:23 pm

The Raiders have landed a big-time defensive back.

The club has agreed to terms with veteran safety Jeremy Chinn on a two-year contract worth $16 million, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.

Chinn, a second-round pick of the Panthers in 2020, has exceeded 100 tackles in three of his six seasons, including 117 last season with the Commanders.

Chinn will replace safety Tre’von Moehrig, who agreed to a contract with the Panthers on Monday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.

MOST READ: RAIDERS
In case you missed it
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES