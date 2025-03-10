Raiders come to terms with free-agent safety

The Raiders agreed to terms with free-agent safety Jeremy Chinn on a two-year contract worth $16 million, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.

Raiders lose 2nd defensive starter in free agency, this time to Panthers

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) watches as Carolina Panthers' Jeremy Chinn (21) tackles Devontae Booker (28) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

Washington Commanders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) eyes an incoming pass during an NFL football Wild Card playoff game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Jan 12, 2025, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)

The Raiders have landed a big-time defensive back.

The club has agreed to terms with veteran safety Jeremy Chinn on a two-year contract worth $16 million, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.

Chinn, a second-round pick of the Panthers in 2020, has exceeded 100 tackles in three of his six seasons, including 117 last season with the Commanders.

Chinn will replace safety Tre’von Moehrig, who agreed to a contract with the Panthers on Monday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

