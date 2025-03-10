Raiders come to terms with free-agent safety
The Raiders agreed to terms with free-agent safety Jeremy Chinn on a two-year contract worth $16 million, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.
The Raiders have landed a big-time defensive back.
Chinn, a second-round pick of the Panthers in 2020, has exceeded 100 tackles in three of his six seasons, including 117 last season with the Commanders.
Chinn will replace safety Tre’von Moehrig, who agreed to a contract with the Panthers on Monday.
