Raiders come to terms with Patriots wide receiver

New England Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) runs the ball against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

FILE - New England Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) coverts a fourth down against Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White (27) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Orchard Park. Meyers has been New England’s leading producer at the position for three consecutive seasons. But he is an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career and could command a high price on the open market. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus, File)

The Raiders have agreed to terms with Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers, a person familiar with the deal confirmed. The deal is for three years for $33 million.

In four seasons with New England, including multiple seasons with Josh McDaniels as his offensive coordinator, Meyers accumulated 235 catches for 2,758 yards and eight touchdowns.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

