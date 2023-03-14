Raiders come to terms with Patriots wide receiver
The deal is for three years for $33 million.
The Raiders have agreed to terms with Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers, a person familiar with the deal confirmed. The deal is for three years for $33 million.
In four seasons with New England, including multiple seasons with Josh McDaniels as his offensive coordinator, Meyers accumulated 235 catches for 2,758 yards and eight touchdowns.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.