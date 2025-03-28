72°F
Raiders come to terms with Super Bowl-winning linebacker

Houston Texans linebacker Devin White (45) looks on from the sideline during the second half of ...
Houston Texans linebacker Devin White (45) looks on from the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 28, 2025 - 1:08 pm
 

The Raiders are making a significant addition at linebacker.

The club has agreed to a one-year contract with free agent Devin White, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.

The Super Bowl-winning linebacker was limited to seven games last season with the Eagles and Texans because of injuries. Before that, the 6-foot, 237-pounder had 585 tackles and 23 sacks in five seasons with the Buccaneers, who selected him fifth overall in the 2019 NFL draft out of LSU.

His time in Tampa Bay overlapped with that of new Raiders general manager John Spytek. The Buccaneers won Super Bowl 55, with White playing a key role in the 2020 season.

White, 27, is expected to compete for a starting job alongside Elandon Roberts.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.

