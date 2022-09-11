Raiders’ comeback falls short in opening loss to Chargers
The Raiders were derailed by three interceptions thrown by Derek Carr, who was sacked five times.
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — A Raiders’ comeback fell short Sunday against quarterback Justin Herbert and the Chargers, as they fell 24-19 in the season opener at SoFi Stadium.
Raiders QB Derek Carr was sacked six times and threw three interceptions in the loss. Wide receiver Davante Adams had 10 receptions for 141 yards and a touchdown in his Raiders’ debut.
