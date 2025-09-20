Raiders-Commanders preview: Familiar faces reunite for key showdown

The Raiders will see some familiar faces on Sunday, including their former backup quarterback and one of Pete Carroll’s old defensive coordinators.

Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) runs with the football during the first half of an NFL game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium on Monday, Sept. 15, 2025 in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) breaks a tackle attempt by Los Angeles Chargers defensive tackle Naquan Jones (96) during the first half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Monday, Sept. 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) takes a shot after a catch by Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Tarheeb Still (29) during the second half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Monday, Sept. 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) warms up before an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) in action during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Washington Commanders wide receiver Deebo Samuel (1) runs a route during an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025, in Landover. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)

Washington Commanders wide receiver Deebo Samuel (1) runs with the ball during an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025, in Landover. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)

Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) carries the football against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) watches the team play the Kansas City Chiefs during the second quarter of an NFL football game on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

The Raiders (1-1) proved not-quite-ready for prime time when they delivered a lackluster performance in their “Monday Night Football” loss to the Chargers.

Now the team will make its second trip out east and attempt to right the ship Sunday against the Commanders (1-1).

The Raiders need a better performance from quarterback Geno Smith, who threw three interceptions against Los Angeles. Washington, on the other hand, will hope backup quarterback Marcus Mariota can be a capable fill-in for injured star Jayden Daniels.

Game information

■ Who: Raiders at Commanders

■ When: 10 a.m. Sunday

■ Where: Northwest Stadium, Landover, Md.

■ TV: Fox (Chris Myers, play-by-play; Mark Schlereth, analyst)

■ Radio: KRLV-AM (920), KOMP-FM (92.3) (Jason Horowitz, play-by-play; Kirk Morrison, analyst)

■ Line: Commanders -3, total 43½

Series history

The Raiders lead the all-time series 8-7, though the Commanders have won four straight.

This will be the first meeting between the two sides since Washington adopted its new nickname in 2022.

The Raiders’ last win in the series came in 2005. They also won the most important matchup between the two clubs, as running back Marcus Allen ran for 191 yards and two touchdowns in the team’s 38-9 victory over Washington in Super Bowl 18.

Last meeting

Dec. 5, 2021 — Kicker Brian Johnson made a 48-yard field goal with 37 seconds remaining to lift the then-Washington Football Team to a 17-15 win at Allegiant Stadium.

The Raiders had taken a 15-14 lead in the back-and-forth affair less than two minutes earlier thanks to a 37-yard field goal from kicker Daniel Carlson.

Washington running back Antonio Gibson had a game-high 88 rushing yards in the win. He added five catches for 23 yards and a touchdown.

Wide receiver Hunter Renfrow had nine catches for 102 yards for the Raiders.

Bold predictions

1. Raiders rookie running back Ashton Jeanty will get 20 touches for the first time in his career. He will also have more than 81 rushing yards, his total through two games.

2. Raiders linebacker Jamal Adams will record his first sack since 2020, when he was a Seahawks safety.

3. Mariota will run for at least 50 yards and a touchdown in place of Daniels.

Storyline

The Raiders were riding high after an impressive Week 1 road win over the Patriots, but crashed back to earth against the Chargers.

They can only hope another trip out east can bring back the good vibes from their opener.

There shouldn’t be many secrets between the two sides. Commanders coach Dan Quinn was Raiders coach Pete Carroll’s defensive coordinator for two years in Seattle and helped the Seahawks win Super Bowl 48.

“We have a lot of years together, and we’ve been very close through the times when he began his career as a head coach and all of that,” Carroll said. “So it’s a special opportunity. I love competing against people that I know, and the more I like him, the more I like to beat him. So we’ll see how this goes, and we’ll try to give them a good game.”

The Raiders also know plenty about Mariota, who was their backup quarterback in 2020 and 2021.

Offensive coordinator Chip Kelly recruited Mariota to Oregon and coached him in college for two seasons.

When the Commanders have the ball

Daniels’ absence looms large this week.

The 24-year-old, who the Commanders selected No. 2 overall in the 2024 draft, is one of the best young players in the NFL and the reigning offensive rookie of the year.

Mariota, 31, is a veteran who has played at a high level. But he isn’t nearly as explosive as Daniels, who suffered a left knee sprain in a loss to the Packers on Sept. 11.

The Commanders still have weapons for Mariota to lean on. Terry McLaurin is one of the most consistent wide receivers in the league. Zach Ertz is a reliable tight end. Wide receiver Deebo Samuel is a chess piece that can move all over the field.

“(Samuel is) one of the elite offensive players in the league,” Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham said. “Got a lot of respect for him. I’m always amazed at what these guys can do. They have him in all these different spots, then the intellect and the intelligence needed to be able to execute that, and then to be able to make split-second decisions, and then on top of that, where he’s at physically, being able to move and be able to break tackles, (it’s impressive).”

When the Raiders have the ball

The Raiders selected Jeanty with the No. 6 overall pick in April’s draft, but have yet to unleash his talents.

The team has been unable to find a rhythm in the run game. Some of that is due to a struggling offensive line. Some of that is due to Jeanty making some rookie mental mistakes.

It feels like there may be a concerted effort to force the issue this week.

The Raiders’ passing attack could use the help. Smith struggled against the Chargers, finishing 0-for-12 on passes that went beyond 10 yards. He could benefit if tight end Brock Bowers, who played through a knee injury Monday, is closer to full strength Sunday.

Friday’s injury report

■ Raiders: QUESTIONABLE: CB Decamerion Richardson (hamstring). LIMITED: TE Brock Bowers (knee), S Jeremy Chinn (pectoral). FULL: RG Jackson Powers-Johnson (concussion), WR Justin Shorter (knee).

■ Commanders: OUT: TE John Bates (groin), WR Noah Brown (groin/knee), QB Jayden Daniels (knee). FULL: CB Trey Amos (shoulder), G Brandon Coleman (shoulder), RB Jeremy McNichols (hamstring), TE Colson Yankoff (hip).

The pick

Commanders 21, Raiders 20

Adam Hill Las Vegas Review-Journal