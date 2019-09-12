Raiders confirm Johnathan Abram will miss rest of season

The rookie safety will undergo surgery to repair a torn labrum and be placed on injured reserve. He apparently suffered the injury in the first half of Monday night’s game.

ALAMEDA, Calif. — The Raiders will have to turn to the proverbial “next man up” at safety after coach Jon Gruden confirmed Wednesday that rookie Johnathan Abram will undergo surgery to repair a torn labrum and miss the rest of the season.

“No question, it’s a big loss,” Gruden said. “We’ll keep him around here, let him learn the defense. And we’ll consider this a redshirt year for him. But he made some big plays to help us win a football game. He’s a big part of our future.”

Abram, one of the Raiders’ three first-round picks this year, apparently suffered the injury in the first half of a 24-16 victory over the Denver Broncos in the season opener Monday night. He played the rest of the game, totaling 77 percent of the Raiders’ defensive snaps, and had five tackles and a pass defensed. He will be placed on injured reserve, Gruden said.

“All he was talking about before the game was, ‘I’ve waited my whole life for this,’” quarterback Derek Carr said. “And for him to go out there and hurt it when he did and to continue to play — he said, ‘Yeah, I just started hitting people with my other shoulder.’ And that right there shows you what kind of man he is.”

Said Gruden: “He’s everything as advertised. He’d probably play this week if we let him.”

A few of Abram’s social media posts Wednesday addressed the situation. He first tweeted, “Trying to work towards these blessings but the devil keep interfering, everybody go through something it’s all about perseverance…”

Abram captioned an Instagram picture of him making a tackle by saying, “If I’m going out, I’m going out with a bang.”

He finally posted on Twitter, “All the love is uplifting.”

The Raiders undoubtedly will feel the loss of a key member of their secondary.

“You don’t want to see one of your guys and one of your brothers go down like that,” safety Karl Joseph said. “And he’s such an important and vital part to our defense.”

Fellow 2019 first-round pick Josh Jacobs said it was tough to hear about Abram’s injury.

“Yeah, I just found out about it this morning — I hit him up,” Jacobs said. “I mean, that’s crazy for him. He was playing really good — fast and all of that.”

The Raiders have internal options at safety with Curtis Riley, Erik Harris and Dallin Leavitt. Riley probably will get the first chance, as he played 39 percent of the defensive snaps in the safety rotation Monday. Harris saw action exclusively on special teams, and Leavitt was inactive.

“Everybody has a role, and right now at the safety position, everybody’s role has changed a little bit,” Gruden said. “So we’ll go with those guys and perhaps Leavitt will get his shot.”

Riley has the most experience of the candidates. An undrafted free agent out of Fresno State, he spent 2015 to 2017 with the Tennessee Titans before starting all 16 games for the New York Giants in 2018. He has five interceptions and seven passes defensed in 28 games.

“I think we’ll be just fine,” Joseph said. “Curtis has played at a high level before. He’s started in this league. So he’s going to have to come in and step up for us.”

