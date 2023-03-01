Raiders considering Jarrett Stidham at quarterback

Jarrett Stidham is firmly in the mix at quarterback for the Raiders, but they also are considering a number of other free agents at the position.

Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) looks to throw with San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (97) defending during the second half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

INDIANAPOLIS — While the Raiders’ quarterback room will look dramatically different next season, there is hope that at least one familiar face will be back.

But when it comes to Jarrett Stidham, the question becomes how big of a role will he play should he and the club come to terms on a new contract?

First things first, though, and that’s Stidham and the Raiders beginning talks on a new deal.

As Raiders general manager Dave Ziegler explained, discussions about a new contract are “fluid.”

“We’ll see how it ends up working out, but ultimately we would like Jarrett to be a Raider going forward,” Ziegler said. “Just have to see how it fits together.”

Stidham, who played for Josh McDaniels and Ziegler in New England, was acquired by the Raiders last season after McDaniels and Ziegler were hired. He replaced Derek Carr for the final two games last season, and while the Raiders lost both games, he performed well enough to warrant consideration for a new contract.

“We’re happy with what he did,” Ziegler said. “And he’s a player obviously that because of his experience in the system, there’s value in that.”

That said, Stidham is among a group of free-agent quarterbacks the Raiders will consider — as the starter and backup.

“There’s a lot of players in that market this year that we’ve evaluated that are going to get to be a part of that equation, too.” Ziegler said.

Among them are Jimmy Garoppolo and Jacoby Brissett.

