Raiders continue front office makeover, fire 3 scouts

With just over two months before the NFL draft, the Raiders have parted ways with three scouts.

Scouting coordinator Jack Gilmore and area scouts Shemy Schembechler and Zack Crockett have been let go by the Raiders.

Gilmore and Schembechler — the son of legendary Michigan football coach Bo Shembechler — came aboard with the Raiders shortly after Mike Mayock was named general manager after the 2018 season.

Schembechler tweeted about being relieved of his duties: “As of today, my time with the Raiders has come to an end. It was a great experience to work with some of the best people in the business! I look forward to what comes next! God Bless!”

Crockett, a longtime NFL fullback who played for the Raiders from 1999 to 2007, has been working with the club as its southeast area scout for 14 seasons.

The Raiders replaced Mayock with Dave Ziegler just over a year ago, and it was expected that he would tinker with the personnel department and bring in staff members more aligned with his vision.

The upcoming draft is a critical one for the Raiders, who own nine draft picks, including the seventh overall. They will soon add two more compensatory picks and could add even more draft capital if they can trade quarterback Derek Carr.

No replacements have been hired yet.

