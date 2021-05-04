Raiders continue to address secondary with free agent signing
Casey Hayward, who twice made the Pro Bowl, reunites with defensive coordinator Gus Bradley, who coached him in four of his five seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers.
The Raiders are signing free agent cornerback Casey Hayward in an ongoing effort to upgrade their secondary.
Hayward, who twice made the Pro Bowl, reunites with defensive coordinator Gus Bradley, who coached him in four of his five seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers.
He played his first four seasons for the Green Bay Packers.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.