Raiders

Raiders continue to address secondary with free agent signing

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 4, 2021 - 3:21 pm
 
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) leaps to try and make a catch over Los Ange ...
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) leaps to try and make a catch over Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Casey Hayward (26) in the first quarter during an NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at SoFi Stadium, in Inglewood, Calif. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The Raiders are signing free agent cornerback Casey Hayward in an ongoing effort to upgrade their secondary.

Hayward, who twice made the Pro Bowl, reunites with defensive coordinator Gus Bradley, who coached him in four of his five seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers.

He played his first four seasons for the Green Bay Packers.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.

