Raiders corner addresses viral video, Grinch accusations

Raiders cornerback Jack Jones went viral during his team’s win against the Chiefs on Monday, but he said the video is not what it appears to be.

Coach Graham: 'In order to be great, you got to put in the work'

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jack Jones (18) looks to give the football to a kid after scoring a touchdown on an interception during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Monday, Dec. 25, 2023 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

Raiders cornerback Jack Jones does not care about the opinions of those who believe he was being a Grinch to a young fan in Kansas City on Monday.

He used some colorful language to describe what he thought of them.

But Jones took to social media to address the situation after a video of him went viral following the Raiders’ 20-14 win against the Chiefs. It appeared to show him pretending to hand a ball to a young fan after a touchdown, only to snatch it back at the last instant.

On Christmas Day, nonetheless.

Jones posted he pulled the ball back because an adult was trying to grab it before the kid could. He was backed up by a social media post from the kid’s mother.

Social media users had their own ideas. That led Jones to address the video Monday evening even though he insists he doesn’t care what they say or think.

“I explained myself just because that’s who I am and that’s not the character I want to put out there,” Jones said Friday. “And what I said was the truth, but (I don’t care).”

What he does care about is making plays for his team. He’s done that by returning an interception for a touchdown in each of the Raiders’ last two games.

“That’s not me,” Jones said. “We can sit here and point fingers and say it’s one dude, but it’s 11 hats on the field at a time. It’s bigger than me. It’s the whole defense and I really give credit to the coaches because they’re the ones getting it all started and the players are just following the game plan and executing.

“But this is probably the most fun I’ve had playing football since I was a kid.”

Jones was drafted by the Patriots and spent the first season and a half of his career there. He was waived last month and claimed by the Raiders. That gave him the opportunity to be reunited with interim coach Antonio Pierce, who coached Jones in high school and college.

Pierce knew Jones would thrive in a setting where the 26-year-old was allowed to be himself. Jones has made his mentor look prophetic.

“We know the facts about it,” Jones said. “I’m not a button-up shirt and suit kind of guy. That’s just what it is. That’s not how I grew up and that’s not how I want it to be. You either try to make me do it and we’re going to have a hard time and some bumps in the road because that’s not who I am, or you allow me to be who I am and see the great person, the great player and the energy I bring.”

That’s the version the Raiders have seen thus far. It goes beyond the highlight-reel plays on the field. Pierce has praised Jones’ work ethic as well.

“He learned at a young age that film is important,” Pierce said. “He’s carried that into his now professional career and it’s good to see. You really want that with a lot of players. All of us should be a student of the game. This is our job, right?”

Some of what Jones brings to the table also can’t be taught. The 2022 fourth-round pick is a special talent.

“To make some of those plays, you’re talking about a unique human being in terms of just athletic ability,” defensive coordinator Patrick Graham said. “Quickness, toughness, then having the ball-hawking trait that not everybody has. You’re always looking for guys like that.

“And then of course everyone talks about the energy.”

Jones plans to keep bringing it the Raiders’ next game against the Colts on Sunday. It’s a pivotal clash in the AFC wild-card battle.

Jones has seen enough from quarterback Gardner Minshew, running back Jonathan Taylor and receiver Michael Pittman on film to know the challenge is formidable.

“They’re cool, but we’re going to hit them in the mouth,” Jones said. “That’s Raider football. That’s our game. Make them feel us every play and think about where they want to run.”

It’s one of just two games the Raiders have left on their schedule, though Jones is still hoping the team can make a playoff push.

One reason he wants to get into the postseason is to simply spend more time with his teammates. He said it’s been the easiest transition he’s had to a new locker room.

“It’s not even close,” Jones said. “This right here is a family and it’s real.”

That’s why Jones hopes to stay with the Raiders long term. He doesn’t control that entire equation, but he wants to do his part to make it happen.

“I hope so, but you never know how the chips are going to fall,” Jones said. “So just keep working and take it day-by-day.”

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.