Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson in concussion protocol

Cornerback Amik Robertson’s status for Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins is predicated on going through the concussion protocols and being cleared to play.

Raiders interim coach Antonio Pierce spotted Amik Robertson in a hallway at the club’s practice ability Wednesday, and Robertson flashed a quick smile.

It was a sign to Pierce that Robertson, who is in concussion protocol after taking a knee to the head in Sunday’s win over the Jets, is on the road to recovery.

“I saw him smiling in the hallway, so I’m hoping that’s a blessing for us,” said Pierce, whose Raiders play the Dolphins on Sunday in Miami.

Robertson’s status for Sunday’s game is predicated on going through the concussion protocols and being cleared by the Raiders’ medical staff. The Raiders picked up cornerback Jack Jones off waivers from the Patriots on Tuesday to add depth to the cornerback room.

The Raiders are hopeful that left tackle Kolton Miller, who missed the Jets game with a shoulder injury, can play against the Dolphins. His availability is predicated on how he gets through practices this week.

“Obviously, we’re a different team when he’s out on the field, one of our best offensive linemen,” Pierce said. “He does not like missing games or practice. I know he’s itching every day.”

