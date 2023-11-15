62°F
Raiders News

Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson in concussion protocol

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 15, 2023 - 8:43 am
 
Updated November 15, 2023 - 9:52 am
Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) is helped off the field by trainers after taking a hit t ...
Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) is helped off the field by trainers after taking a hit to the head during the first half of an NFL game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
Raiders interim head coach Antonio Pierce addresses the media during a news conference at the I ...
Raiders interim head coach Antonio Pierce addresses the media during a news conference at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023, in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders interim coach Antonio Pierce spotted Amik Robertson in a hallway at the club’s practice ability Wednesday, and Robertson flashed a quick smile.

It was a sign to Pierce that Robertson, who is in concussion protocol after taking a knee to the head in Sunday’s win over the Jets, is on the road to recovery.

“I saw him smiling in the hallway, so I’m hoping that’s a blessing for us,” said Pierce, whose Raiders play the Dolphins on Sunday in Miami.

Robertson’s status for Sunday’s game is predicated on going through the concussion protocols and being cleared by the Raiders’ medical staff. The Raiders picked up cornerback Jack Jones off waivers from the Patriots on Tuesday to add depth to the cornerback room.

The Raiders are hopeful that left tackle Kolton Miller, who missed the Jets game with a shoulder injury, can play against the Dolphins. His availability is predicated on how he gets through practices this week.

“Obviously, we’re a different team when he’s out on the field, one of our best offensive linemen,” Pierce said. “He does not like missing games or practice. I know he’s itching every day.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.

