Raiders cornerback Nevin Lawson suspended 1 game

Oakland Raiders cornerback Nevin Lawson (26) leaves the field after being ejected for his involvement in a fight during the second half of an NFL game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colo., Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019. (Heidi Fang /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders cornerback Nevin Lawson is slated to become an unrestricted free agent at the start of the new league year in mid-March. But if Lawson re-signs with the Raiders as they relocate to Las Vegas, he will miss the start of the 2020 season, as he has been suspended for one game for using his helmet as a weapon during the Raiders’ loss to the Broncos in Week 17.

NFL Media was first to report the suspension, which was handed down by NFL vice president of football operations Jon Runyan.

Lawson was ejected from the game after the Raiders’ failed onside kick attempt with seven seconds to play. While there was a brief skirmish between both teams, TV cameras did not capture Lawson’s act. But Lawson has been suspended for violating Rule 12, Section 2, Article 17, which states, “A player may not use a helmet that is no longer worn by anyone as a weapon to strike, swing at, or throw at an opponent.”

The Raiders signed Lawson to a one-year deal in March after he spent the first five seasons of his career with the Lions. He was suspended for the first four games of 2019 for failing a drug test, but played in 11 games, starting five. He finished the season with 23 tackles, two tackles for loss and five passes defensed.

