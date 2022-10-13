82°F
Raiders cornerback says he played through broken bones in hand

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 12, 2022 - 6:30 pm
 
Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) pursues Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Skyy Moore (24) with his left hand in a cast during the second half of an NFL game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs said he broke bones in his hand during Monday’s loss to the Chiefs.

Hobbs posted the update Wednesday on his Instagram story.

He departed the game and was listed by the team as questionable to return with a thumb injury, but returned with a large cast on his left hand and played 57 of the 72 defensive snaps for the Raiders in a 30-29 loss.

“Lot of (people) would’ve folded,” Hobbs wrote Wednesday. “Broke bones in my hand and had a choice. I told them do whatever they had to do to put me back on the field (with) my brothers. I’ll figure the rest out myself. I done took my share of L’s and stood face to face with enough fear.

“I AIN’T HIDING I’M RIGHT HERE.”

The Raiders have a bye this week and return to the field against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium on Oct. 23.

