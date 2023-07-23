Raiders cornerback suffers nasty cut in charity softball game

Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs misplayed a fly ball during Saturday’s Battle For Vegas and left the game with a cut above his right eye just days before the start of training camp.

Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs flips after scoring a home run during the annual Battle for Vegas charity softball game against the Golden Knights at Las Vegas Ballpark on Saturday, July 22, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby, left, and cornerback Nate Hobbs celebrate after Hobbs scored a home run during the annual Battle for Vegas charity softball game against the Golden Knights at Las Vegas Ballpark on Saturday, July 22, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Raiders starting cornerback Nate Hobbs left a charity softball game Saturday night after suffering a nasty cut above his eye.

Hobbs misplayed a fly ball in the outfield during the Battle For Vegas at Las Vegas Ballpark and took the impact directly to his face.

He immediately left the game for a defensive replacement, but came out to take his turn in the batting order leading off the next inning with a big smile on his face.

Several Raiders teammates from a squad captained by Maxx Crosby appeared to try to talk Hobbs out of stepping up to the plate, but he did so anyway with blood still on his face and several splatters on his jersey.

He left the field and sought medical attention in the locker room after making an out. He did not return to the field.

The cut appeared to be on the eyelid above his right eye. Hobbs is expected to report to training camp with the rest of the team’s veterans Tuesday with the first practice scheduled for Wednesday at the team facility in Henderson.

A team comprised mostly of players from the Golden Knights and captained by Reilly Smith claimed a 22-21 victory in the game on a walk-off home run by former Oakland Athletics outfielder Terrence Long.

Event staff did not have an update on Hobbs’ condition.

