Raiders could get their own ‘Fernandomania’ with No. 1 pick

Las Vegas Raiders officials are expected to be at the national championship game Monday, no doubt to take a closer look at Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza.

Tom Brady eager ‘to get things going in the right direction’ with Raiders

Ranking the NFL openings, and predicting who will fill them

Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza readies for a snap during team practice at Florida International University on Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026, in Miami. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti eyes his players during team practice at Florida International University on Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026, in Miami. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza fakes a handoff to running back Kaelon Black during team practice at Florida International University on Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026, in Miami. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza holds onto footballs in a drill during team practice at Florida International University on Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026, in Miami. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza holds onto footballs in a drill during team practice at Florida International University on Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026, in Miami. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza, center, holds onto footballs as a coach and his brother, fellow quarterback Alberto Mendoza, right, during team practice at Florida International University on Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026, in Miami. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza, center, holds onto footballs as a coach and his brother, fellow quarterback Alberto Mendoza, right, during team practice at Florida International University on Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026, in Miami. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders fans hold up a sign about quarterback Fernando Mendoza during the first half of an NFL game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026 in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza answers a question during media day at the Miami Beach Convention Center on Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026, in Miami. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza looks on during team practice at Florida International University on Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026, in Miami. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza answers a question during media day at the Miami Beach Convention Center on Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026, in Miami. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza gives an interview during media day at the Miami Beach Convention Center on Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026, in Miami. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza answers a question during media day at the Miami Beach Convention Center on Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026, in Miami. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza answers a question during media day at the Miami Beach Convention Center on Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026, in Miami. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza answers a question during media day at the Miami Beach Convention Center on Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026, in Miami. (Front to back) Mendoza, receiver Kaelon Black and defensive coordinator/linebackers Bryant Haines. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza answers a question during media day at the Miami Beach Convention Center on Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026, in Miami. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza answers a question during media day at the Miami Beach Convention Center on Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026, in Miami. (From left) he is joined by defensive coordinator Bryant Haines, offensive lineman Pat Coogan, Mendoza and linebacker Aiden Fisher. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza gives an interview during media day at the Miami Beach Convention Center on Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026, in Miami. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza answers a question during media day at the Miami Beach Convention Center on Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026, in Miami. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Indiana media day with Fernando Mendoza at the Miami Beach Convention Center on Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026, in Miami. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza answers a question during media day at the Miami Beach Convention Center on Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026, in Miami. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

MIAMI, Fla. — He was known as an instant media star, a major league pitcher whose popularity soared from the moment he displayed such an unorthodox windup.

Fernando Valenzuela was a phenomenon who in 1981 became the first player to win the Cy Young and Rookie of the Year awards in the same season.

And so Fernandomania was born.

But there is another Fernando who is now gaining such traction for the way he plays quarterback, for how he has helped lead the Indiana Hoosiers to one of the greatest turnarounds in sports history.

If you believe the hype that surrounds the Heisman Trophy winner and the potential he possesses should he depart school this year as a junior for the professional ranks, he might offer a sense of Fernandomania that would make fans of the Las Vegas Raiders do some serious silver and black backflips.

The Raiders hold a No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming NFL draft and Fernando Mendoza is thought by many to be the clear-cut choice of an organization starving for a franchise quarterback.

Mendoza’s idol growing up?

Tom Brady, minority owner of the Raiders and the guy, along with general manager John Spytek, making all the important decisions. Like, well, who to draft.

But before any of this might occur, Mendoza and his Hoosiers teammates must engage Miami in the College Football Playoff national championship at Hard Rock Stadium on Monday evening.

Mendoza knows the venue well, having attended and played for Christopher Columbus High not 30 minutes from Hard Rock. He also knows the Hurricanes well.

It’s the program that wasn’t even interested in having him walk-on out of high school.

“Friends and family send me things about (the draft),” Mendoza said Saturday. “All that stuff about the NFL, it’s a blessing, and the things that I see in articles. However, (Monday’s game) is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”

California dreamin’

His email wasn’t flooded with interested parties. His cell phone wasn’t ringing much at all.

In fact, Mendoza received one Power Four scholarship offer. He accepted and began his college career at California.

“All of this now only surprises me because everyone doubted him,” Columbus coach Dave Dunn said last week. “I was a college coach for more than 20 years and I reached out to everyone to recruit him and nobody would.

“It was real frustrating, probably more for me than him. He handled it better than I did. When you get that many people saying no … I don’t want to use the term ‘can’t-miss-prospect,’ but he was pretty fricking good.

Dunn said he started doubting himself.

“‘Well, maybe I’m wrong,’” he said. “But once he got to Cal and started getting reps and playing, I knew he would just get better and better.”

Mendoza would redshirt in 2022 before starting the next two seasons, throwing for a combined 4,712 yards with 30 touchdowns and 16 interceptions. He also had three different offensive coordinators during his time in Berkeley.

Mendoza, however, eventually felt he needed the type of coaching that would better prepare him for the NFL. So he took his game to Indiana to play under Curt Cignetti.

It also helped that Mendoza’s younger brother, Alberto, was already part of the program as a quarterback.

Funny. When the intentions of Mendoza to enter the transfer portal became public, Miami made a substantial name, image and likeness offer to him.

He declined returning home, turning down a chance to play for the program that didn’t want him just a few years earlier.

You can’t argue with his decision, not with how Mendoza has developed under Cignetti, who has proven himself one of the country’s elite coaches. All he has done at every stop in his career is win.

Mendoza has the size at 6-foot-5-inches and 225 pounds. He has shown to have the arm strength, though some aren’t overly impressed with his deep throws. His numbers prove otherwise.

He has been good enough to complete 73 percent of his passes for 3,349 yards with 41 touchdowns and six interceptions.

Remarkable turnaround

The Hoosiers, one victory from claiming a national title and culminating the season with a perfect 16-0 record, could once be fairly judged as the worst program in college history.

That has all changed in the last two years under Cignetti.

It has only been heightened by the presence and production of Mendoza, whose character off the field is thought to be as strong as his skills on it.

“He’s the nicest kid in the world,” Dunn said. “He’s the type of kid you want your daughter to date. He’s that good of a person.

“I tell everybody he’s a football nerd. He works really hard at it. Everyone is like, ‘I’m sure you guys have these neat conversations.’ It’s amazing. It’s all about football. He’s a football junkie.”

So the time will arrive Monday for Mendoza and the Hoosiers to try and make history.

Those at his old high school will definitely be watching.

Classes at Columbus have been cancelled for Tuesday.

There are seven alums — players and coaches — across the rosters of Miami and Indiana.

“It’s a no-lose situation,” Dunn told the Associated Press. “You’re really kind of celebrating the success of all of our alums. And to do it on this type of stage is just amazing.”

Pressure? What pressure?

It’s a massive deal, being a No. 1 overall draft pick. And with it comes immense pressure to excel sooner than later.

That can be difficult for some quarterbacks, the learning curve often challenging to overcome as a rookie.

It’s a tough league that pities no one.

Some have found their way quickly of late. Caleb Williams of the Chicago Bears and Drake Maye of the New England Patriots come to mind. Not all can say the same.

Jason Fitz is a host and analyst for Yahoo Sports who’s also a lifelong Raiders fan, someone who believes Mendoza has what it takes to contend with whatever might be immediately thrown at him and still succeed.

“You have guys already with the Raiders like Maxx Crosby and Brock Bowers who can help Fernando navigate the pressure,” Fitz said. “I think he’s capable of handling it. He doesn’t seem to feel any pressure at Indiana and that’s the biggest turnaround in sports. If you can handle that, you can handle a Raiders turnaround.

“He’ll be ready for it. That’s the joy of slightly older kids coming out of college. They’ve already dealt with pressure and making money. I think the transfer portal has changed a quarterback’s ability to come out and handle all of it.”

The most powerful thing that comes from drafting a franchise quarterback, Fitz says, is hope. That it’s the magical drug you must sell to every fan base in the NFL.

The Raiders are no different. They just concluded a 3-14 season and the boos around Allegiant Stadium on Sundays grew louder and louder with each passing loss and interception thrown by veteran Geno Smith.

There was a sense of dismay to it all.

“If you don’t have a quarterback, I don’t know where your hope comes from,” Fitz said. “In the city of Vegas, quarterbacks are billboards. As much as Maxx and Brock and Ashton Jeanty are billboards for the Raiders nationally, I think at some point you have set roots as being the Las Vegas Raiders.

“You need a guy drafted as a Las Vegas Raider that’s going to be the face of Las Vegas and the face of the Raiders.”

Close ties

Mario Cristobal wasn’t the coach at Miami when the Hurricanes didn’t glance in Mendoza’s direction.

But you can be sure the Miami boss knows Monday’s opposing quarterback well.

Cristobal played with Mendoza’s father, Fernando, at Columbus High. Both were offensive linemen that helped the school claim a district title.

This has created a full-circle moment.

“I think (Mendoza) combines everything that you would want in an elite quarterback,” Cristobal said. “He’s ahead of the defense all the time. He’s two steps ahead. He understands the back end, the front. He’s extremely accurate, poised. He can make you pay with his feet. He can make you pay with his arm. He understands protections really well. He anticipates like no other.

“He really has distinguished himself as the best football player in the country this year, and it’s not by accident. A lot of reps, a lot of hard work, a guy that’s been a complete difference-maker for their program.”

A guy who doesn’t listen to the noise.

Mendoza has been off social media for some time. He only has LinkedIn and YouTube on his phone.

The media attention following the Heisman presentation only intensified. Mendoza says at that point, he chose to take a step back and focus on his process and routine and not let the opinions of others — both good and bad — affect his preparation.

“It’s really helped put things in perspective and keep all the opinions in the building,” Mendoza said. “So I’m not online reading, ‘Oh, Fernando is great, Fernando sucks.’ I’m listening to what my quarterback coach says and what the quarterbacks in our room think.

“So that is what my focus is, and that’s how I’ve been able to play my best football so far.”

Next stop … Raiders?

Mendoza said he would be lying to say he hasn’t paid some attention to his NFL future, to who just might hold the No. 1 selection.

But — and you can guess this is how things went — he is most focused on the task at hand.

On winning a national championship.

“This is what we’ve worked all year for,” he said. “I owe it to my teammates, my coaches, the entire Hoosier Nation to give it my all. This is such an important game in all of our lives.

“I’m not focused on the future. Stay in the moment, get in the moment and make the most of the present. That’s how you make a great future for yourself. My favorite team to play for would be the Indiana Hoosiers, especially on Monday night.”

Officials of the Raiders are expected to be in attendance at the championship game, no doubt to take a much closer look at the player most have predicted as the top choice in April’s draft.

“Obviously, it comes up and obviously it’s there, but we just try and focus on the game we have to play,” Alberto Mendoza said. “We try not to look in the future or the past. He doesn’t pay much attention to the (NFL stuff). It’s about the here and now.”

It’s about family

Fernando Mendoza is the grandson of Cuban immigrants and grounded in his faith. He is inspired most by his mother.

Elsa Mendoza was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis nearly two decades ago and now uses a wheelchair.

She played tennis at, yes, the University of Miami.

Fernando used part of his Heisman acceptance speech to dedicate the award to his mother.

“She’s the one who taught me how to throw a football,” said Mendoza, whose father is a pediatric emergency doctor in Miami. “She has always been by my side.”

He and Alberto have used their new-found fame to heighten awareness for MS and have raised over $150,000 through the National MS Society,

They’ve even created menu items at several restaurants, of which proceeds go towards MS. When in Bloomington or Carmel, Indiana, you can munch on a Cuban inspired Mendoza Burger.

“Everybody loves them,” Alberto said.

He is his brother’s biggest fan, the one who knows Fernando best, the one who watches as the hype and pressure doesn’t affect him as an overnight star.

“It’s special sharing the journey with him and seeing him succeed and all the things he is prepared for,” Alberto said. “How he has carried himself throughout this whole process, the ups and downs, the highs and lows, and keeping yourself level.

“It’s truly amazing seeing how he does it.”

Fernando Mendoza has come home to play for a national championship against the team he grew up rooting for.

The team he so desperately wanted to play for.

And when it’s over, his focus will most likely switch to the next step. To the NFL and perhaps being chosen by the Raiders.

Las Vegas, are you ready for Fernandomania II?

Contact Ed Graney at egraney@reviewjournal.com. Follow @edgraney on X.

Up next

■ Who: No. 1 seed Indiana vs. No. 10 seed Miami (Fla.)

■ What: College Football Playoff national championship game

■ When: 4:30 p.m. Monday

■ Where: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Fla.

■ TV: ESPN

■ Line: Indiana -8½; total 47½