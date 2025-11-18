59°F
Raiders, Cowboys pay tribute to Kneeland before ‘Monday Night Football’

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer, center, chats with Raiders offensive line coach ...
Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer, center, chats with Raiders offensive line coach Brennan Carroll, left, and head coach Peter Carroll prior to an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium on Monday, Nov. 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 17, 2025 - 5:55 pm
 

The Raiders and Cowboys joined together to honor the memory of Marshawn Kneeland before playing each other on “Monday Night Football” at Allegiant Stadium.

Kneeland was a 24-year-old defensive lineman for the Cowboys who took his own life last week. Dallas played for the first time since his death Monday.

Both teams wore shirts honoring Kneeland during warmups.

The one worn by Raiders players bore the message, “Call an audible” on the front, with a reminder about the “988” suicide prevention hotline.

Dallas defensive line coach Aaron Whitecotton arrived to the stadium wearing Kneeland’s No. 94 jersey. Quarterback Dak Prescott had the phrase “One Love,” a signature saying of Kneeland’s, written on his wrist tape.

As Prescott left the field following warmups, he paused in reflection before pointing to the heavens in remembrance. He then went back to the Cowboys locker room, which had a stall for Kneeland with his jersey hanging. Dallas also hung his jersey behind its bench during Monday’s game.

The Raiders posted Kneeland’s photos on the screens inside Allegiant Stadium during a moment of silence held before the national anthem.

If you’re thinking about suicide, or are worried about a friend or loved one, help is available 24/7 by calling or texting the Lifeline network at 988. Live chat is available at 988lifeline.org.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.

