63°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Raiders

Raiders, credit union offer small business shot at $100K sponsorship

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 18, 2021 - 11:12 am
 
The Las Vegas Raiders headquarters and practice facility photographed on Wednesday, July 8, 202 ...
The Las Vegas Raiders headquarters and practice facility photographed on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Some great seats are available in the Twitch-branded lounge during an Allegiant Stadium tour on ...
Some great seats are available in the Twitch-branded lounge during an Allegiant Stadium tour on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Raiders and America First Credit Union are giving small businesses the opportunity at a $100,000 single-season sponsorship.

Any for-profit business in Nevada or Utah with an annual revenue of less than $10 million is eligible for the Shark Tank-like contest.

The winning business will receive signage inside Allegiant Stadium, radio spots, digital promotions on the Raiders’ website and mobile app and tickets to a home game.

“Many members of Raider Nation operate small business and we are grateful for their entrepreneurship,” said Raiders President Marc Badain in a statement. “The showcase will not only support a winner but will also bring focus to the importance of small businesses in Nevada & Utah”

Interested businesses can sign up on the contest page on America First’s website. All entries must be submitted by March 31.

The selection committee, made up of Raiders and America First representatives and community and business leaders, will select the finalist for the contest.

Finalists will be notified by May to attend a private event to showcase their businesses at Allegiant Stadium. Following the judging period, winners will be announced on America First’s website.

“Small businesses are the lifeblood of the community,” said America First Credit Union president and CEO, John Lund in a statement. “Many mom-and-pop shops have been rocked by the pandemic. They deserve to be highlighted now more than ever.”

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.

MOST READ: Raiders
1
Fixing defensive front part of Raiders’ free-agent plan
Fixing defensive front part of Raiders’ free-agent plan
2
Raiders trade OL Gabe Jackson
Raiders trade OL Gabe Jackson
3
Raiders re-sign 4 free agents, including Good, Incognito
Raiders re-sign 4 free agents, including Good, Incognito
4
Raiders sign defensive free agent Quinton Jefferson
Raiders sign defensive free agent Quinton Jefferson
5
Raiders agree to terms with WR John Brown
Raiders agree to terms with WR John Brown
Like and follow Vegas Nation