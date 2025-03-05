62°F
Crosby earns extension from Raiders, becomes NFL’s highest-paid non-QB

The Raiders have signed star defensive end Maxx Crosby to a contract extension, the team announced Wednesday. (Las Vegas Review-Journal via YouTube)
New Raiders head coach Pete Carroll, left, and defensive end Maxx Crosby share laughter after a ...
New Raiders head coach Pete Carroll, left, and defensive end Maxx Crosby share laughter after a press conference at the Intermountain Health Performance Center, on Monday, Jan. 27, 2025, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 5, 2025 - 10:47 am
 
Updated March 5, 2025 - 11:31 am

The Raiders have signed star defensive end Maxx Crosby to a contract extension, the team announced Wednesday.

Crosby, 27, had two years left on his previous deal, but his remaining salary was not guaranteed. His new contract is for three years and $106.5 million, with $91 million guaranteed. That makes him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history.

Crosby, a 2019 fourth-round pick out of Eastern Michigan, has 59½ career sacks and is a four-time Pro Bowler. Retaining him was a priority for new general manager John Spytek, who said at the NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis “I envision Maxx being a Raider for a long time.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

