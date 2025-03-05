Crosby earns extension from Raiders, becomes NFL’s highest-paid non-QB
The Raiders have signed star defensive end Maxx Crosby to a contract extension, the team announced Wednesday.
QB Nightmare: Extended @CrosbyMaxx | #RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/N8gl6eocc4
— Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) March 5, 2025
Crosby, 27, had two years left on his previous deal, but his remaining salary was not guaranteed. His new contract is for three years and $106.5 million, with $91 million guaranteed. That makes him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history.
Crosby, a 2019 fourth-round pick out of Eastern Michigan, has 59½ career sacks and is a four-time Pro Bowler. Retaining him was a priority for new general manager John Spytek, who said at the NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis “I envision Maxx being a Raider for a long time.”
