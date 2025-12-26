Raiders, Crosby at odds over last two games of season

The Raiders want Maxx Crosby to sit out the last two games of the season

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025, in Houston. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

The Raiders have informed star defensive end Maxx Crosby they want to sit him out for the last two games of the season, a person with knowledge of the situation confirmed.

According to a report by Jay Glazer of Fox Sports, Crosby disagreed with the decision and left the Raiders’ headquarters before the team took the field for practice.

With two games left in the season and Crosby dealing with a nagging knee injury, the club wanted him to sit out the remaining games. Crosby was not in agreement when the subject was broached and left the building.

The Raiders this week put star tight end Brock Bowers and starting safety Jeremy Chinn on the injured reserve list, a sign that they are managing key assets for the future.

The 2-13 Raiders are in line to select first overall in the 2026 draft if they lose their last two games. They host the New York Giants (also 2-13) on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.

Crosby said this week he is focused on the rest of the season.

“Yeah, I don’t give a (expletive) about the pick. I don’t play for that,” Crosby said. “My job is to be the best defensive end in the world.”

This is a developing story. Ch eck back for updates.

