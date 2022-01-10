Raiders cruise into playoffs on final play of overtime

On a day they honored their late Hall of Fame coach with a pregame tribute and torch-lighting ceremony, the Raiders edged the Los Angeles Chargers in an overtime thriller.

Fans, including Jack Wright, of Fresno, Calif. and Emma Stewart of Turlock Calif., celebrate Raiders overtime win over the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Cesar Gavia, left, and Efrain Gonzalez, both of Whittier, Calif., pose for a picture with the famed Madden Cruiser before the start of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Load up the Madden Cruiser. The Raiders are headed back to the playoffs.

Barely.

On a day they honored their late Hall of Fame and Super Bowl-winning coach with a pregame tribute and torch-lighting ceremony — and a queue of fans that patiently waited to set foot in the converted Greyhound bus in which the iconic coach traveled to games during his broadcast days — the Raiders edged the Los Angeles Chargers 35-32 in an overtime thriller Sunday at Allegiant Stadium to punch their ticket to the postseason.

Daniel Carlson kicked a 47-yard field goal on the final play of the extra period — his fifth game-winning kick of the season — as the Raiders won their fourth straight game and earned their first playoff berth since 2016.

It was a pulsating — and unexpected — finish after the Chargers rallied from a 29-14 fourth-quarter deficit to force overtime with a Justin Herbert touchdown pass on the final play of regulation.

The Raiders locked down one of the three AFC wild-card spots in the must-win (or tie) game. They will face the AFC North champion Cincinnati Bengals at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati.

Stress to the Maxx

“That was one of the most stressful games I’ve ever been a part of,” Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby said after Allegiant Stadium erupted in a massive roar and silver and black confetti shower following Carlson’s latest clutch kick. “But we got the win, and that’s all that mattered.”

To paraphrase former Indianapolis Colts Jim Mora in that famous beer commercial, yes, the Raiders are talkin’ about the playoffs. A month ago, when they were dealing with inconsistency on the field and much bigger problems off it, that would have been hard to imagine.

Foremost among the latter were coach Jon Gruden’s resignation over degrading and derogatory emails and a fatal car crash involving star pass receiver Henry Ruggs in which a young woman named Tina Tintor and her dog were killed.

But somehow, the team was able to compartmentalize and play its way into the postseason for just the second time in 19 seasons.

The Raiders showed resiliency in bouncing back into the playoff picture with close victories over Cleveland, Denver and Indianapolis before persevering in an even more excruciating manner against the Chargers in their biggest game since relocating to Southern Nevada.

Per Raiders policy, official attendance was not announced. But the crowd not only appeared to be the largest of the season but also easily the most engaged. And, for once, it was virtually united in support of the home team.

Feeling the noise

“I can’t tell you how excited we are for Raider Nation playing in this venue with a crowd like that,” Raiders interim coach Rich Bisaccia said. “It was extremely exciting.”

Raiders fans said much the same thing, even before the nerve-wracking conclusion.

“It’s exciting; it’s our first game with this kind of meaning,” said longtime Las Vegan Jeff Swain, a Southern Paiute Native American who was raised in Alameda, California, less than a 10-minute drive from the Oakland Coliseum. “This is one of those bucket-list moments.”

Leo Salazar, a Raiders fan from Los Angeles, said pretty much the same thing but in a slightly different fashion.

“This is dope as (expletive),” he said about receiving Raiders-Chargers tickets from his wife and sisters as a birthday present.

That’s probably not an expression John Madden would have used in his cruiser. But it is a sentiment with which he undoubtedly would have agreed.

Contact Ron Kantowski at rkantowski@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0352. Follow @ronkantowski on Twitter.