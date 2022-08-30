Raiders cut Alex Leatherwood, trade Trayvon Mullen

The Raiders cut second-year offensive tackle Alex Leatherwood, taken 17th overall in the 2021 NFL draft, and traded 2019 second-round cornerback Trayvon Mullen.

Leatherwood, the 17th overall pick in the draft, struggled at right tackle and right guard as a rookie. He got a clean slate this season by new Raiders coach Josh McDaniels to win the right tackle position or a spot on the roster, Leatherwood did not play well in camp or during the preseason and continued to fall behind in the competition.

Leatherwood was selected by then-coach Jon Gruden and then-general manager Mike Mayock last year, and even on draft night, Mayock conceded the pick would be controversial, as Leatherwood was predicted to be picked beyond the first round.

By releasing Leatherwood, the Raiders are on the hook for the remaining guarantees of his rookie deal, or just over $7 million.

Mullen, a cornerback, played in 37 games over three seasons with the Raiders, including 31 starts.

He was limited to five games by injury last season and missed most of training camp this year as he recovered from foot and toe issues.

“AZ, let’s get it,” Mullen posted on Twitter moments after the news surfaced on social media.

Compensation for the Raiders was not immediately known. The roster must be reduced to 53 players by 1 p.m.

