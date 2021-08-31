Raiders cut down to 53 with minimal surprises

The Raiders have waived cornerback Isaiah Johnson, wide receiver Keelan Doss, safety Karl Joseph and wide receiver John Brown, among others.

Raiders offensive and defensive line players run through drills during training camp at Raiders Headquarters/Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center in Henderson on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Raiders cornerback Isaiah Johnson (31) catches a pass during warm ups before the start of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The Raiders met the NFL’s 53-man regular-season roster limit Tuesday with a minimal number of surprises.

Among the known cuts raising the most eyebrows, only the release of veteran safety Karl Joseph and wide receiver John Brown rise to that level. Even in their case, their release was foreshadowed when they not only made the trip to Santa Clara for the Raiders’ preseason finale against the 49ers, but played extensively.

It was a clear signal their chances of making the team were fading.

It is also worth noting that the official roster the Raiders turned into the league office could look much different by the time they open practice next week ahead of their season opener against the Baltimore Ravens.

The much more flexible injured reserve rules that carried over from 2020 come with catch. Any players put on I.R. prior to Tuesday’s deadline would be lost for the season. Players who are put on I.R. at any point after the deadline can return after missing just three games.

That means having to sometimes waive coveted players to create the necessary roster space, and then re-signing them after the injured players are officially put on I.R.

Keep an eye on linebackers Nicholas Morrow, Javin White and running back Jalen Ricard as a result. All three suffered injuries over the last few weeks that could be significant enough to warrant injured reserve stints. For now, they are on the Raiders’ 53-man roster. But that could change in a day or so.

Other notable cuts that have been confirmed by people with knowledge of the situation are veteran safety Karl Joseph, wide receiver Keelan Doss and third-year cornerback Isaiah Johnson.

Joseph, a first-round pick of the Raiders in 2016, played his first four seasons with the club before spending last season in Cleveland. Joseph was re-signed during the offseason, but never got untracked in training camp because of some physical issues and fell behind youngsters like Tre’von Moehrig and Tyree Gillespie.

Brown was expected to be a key reserve, at the very least, upon being signed by the Raiders last March. But the veteran wide receiver never made his presence felt in camp, and the continued emergence of Zay Jones left his role and roster spot unsettled.

According to reports, Brown asked for his release from the Raiders on Tuesday and they obliged. Whether that changes the guaranteed $3.5 million he is owed for this year remains to be seen.

Johnson, a 2019 fourth-round pick out of Houston, missed most of the offseason and training camp with an undisclosed injury and was beaten out by a handful of young cornerbacks.

Doss has been with the Raiders, on and off, since 2019 and appeared in nine games.

The Raiders, according to a person with knowledge of the situation, have also released defensive lineman Matt Dickerson, offensive tackle Devery Hamilton, linebacker Asmar Bilal, guard Lester Cotton Jr., running back Garrett Groshek and tight end Alex Ellis.

The Raiders also have reportedly also cut defensive lineman Kendal Vickers and wide receiver Dillon Stoner.

The Raiders also have reportedly also cut defensive lineman Kendal Vickers and wide receiver Dillon Stoner.