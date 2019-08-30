Raiders cut Luke Willson, Las Vegas native Brandon Marshall — BLOG

Veteran tight end Luke Willson has been cut by the Raiders after signing with the team in March.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, right greets a former teammates, Oakland Raiders tight end Luke Willson (82), after an NFL football preseason game Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, in Seattle. The Seahawks won 17-15. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Oakland Raiders inside linebacker Brandon Marshall (54) stretches during the NFL team's training camp in Napa, Calif., Monday, July 29, 2019. (Heidi Fang /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

The 29-year-old was a standout on “Hard Knocks,” not only as the team’s tour guide for its trip to his native Canada but also his long hair and skinny calves.

Willson had 13 catches for 87 yards in 14 games for the Lions last season after five years with the Seahawks.

Las Vegas native Brandon Marshall cut

The Raiders released Las Vegas native Brandon Marshall Friday morning, the veteran linebacker confirmed on social media.

Marshall, 29, signed a one-year deal with the Raiders in the offseason and had hoped to eventually be a part of the franchise’s move to his hometown in 2020.

I thank Oakland for the Opportunity! Unfortunately I had to use training camp to work myself back to full health, and I did just that! Ready for what God has for me next 🙌🏾 — Brandon Marshall (@BMarshh) August 30, 2019

The Cimarron-Memorial alum and former UNR star was working his way back from a knee injury that limited his participation in spring workouts after playing in just 11 games for the Broncos last season.

“I thank Oakland for the Opportunity,” Marshall wrote Friday morning on Twitter. “Unfortunately I had to use training camp to work myself back to full health, and I did just that! Ready for what God has for me next.”

Marshall did not dress for Thursday night’s preseason game in Seattle after playing well into the second half of last week’s game against Green Bay in Canada when many other veterans sat out.

Raiders coach Jon Gruden said at the time the team wanted to gauge where he was in his recovery.

“Health-wise, he’s had some dark moments coming back from his knee,” Gruden said in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. “I think he’s gradually getting himself back into tip-top football shape and playing speed. That’s the key to his game. So we wanted to give him a few more opportunities just to prove to himself and all of us that he is back.”

The 2012 fifth-round pick of the Jaguars spent one season with Jacksonville before signing with Denver. Marshall spent six seasons with the Broncos, recording over 100 tackles three times.

Denver declined to pick up the option on Marshall’s contract in February after he was limited to 11 games last season.

Marshall spent much of camp lining up with the Raiders first-team defense and the team has raved about his pass-coverage ability, a skill the tam’s linebacking corps struggled with last year.

The Raiders must trim their roster to 53 by Saturday’s 1 p.m. deadline.

