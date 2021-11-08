Raiders cut ties with former first-round pick Damon Arnette

Damon Arnette was released from the organization after several troubling off-the-field instances were made public over the last few days.

The Raiders have cut ties with cornerback Damon Arnette, general manager Mike Mayock said Monday.

Arnette has been hit with multiple lawsuits. A video also surfaced of him brandishing weapons and using threatening language.

“Today we waived Damon Arnette,” Mayock said. “It was a very painful decision. We spent significant time, efforts and resources trying to help him in all facets of his life. There have been a series of bad decisions over the last year or so, but we can’t stand for the video of Damon with a gun threatening to take a life. The content was unacceptable.

“The bottom line is the Raiders will not tolerate this type of behavior.”

The release of Arnette, the No. 19 pick from Ohio State, follows the release of No. 12 pick Henry Ruggs last week. Ruggs faces charges including felony DUI resulting in death stemming from a crash in Las Vegas last week.

Arnette played in nine games, including seven starts, as a rookie. He was demoted this year, playing in a reserve role for the first four games before going on injured reserve.

