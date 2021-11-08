77°F
Raiders

Raiders cut ties with former first-round pick Damon Arnette

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 8, 2021 - 12:16 pm
 
Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) stretches during team practice at the Raiders Headquarter ...
Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) stretches during team practice at the Raiders Headquarters at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center, Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Heidi Fang

The Raiders have cut ties with cornerback Damon Arnette, general manager Mike Mayock said Monday.

Arnette was released from the organization after several troubling off-the-field instances were made public over the last few days.

Arnette has been hit with multiple lawsuits. A video also surfaced of him brandishing weapons and using threatening language.

“Today we waived Damon Arnette,” Mayock said. “It was a very painful decision. We spent significant time, efforts and resources trying to help him in all facets of his life. There have been a series of bad decisions over the last year or so, but we can’t stand for the video of Damon with a gun threatening to take a life. The content was unacceptable.

“The bottom line is the Raiders will not tolerate this type of behavior.”

The release of Arnette, the No. 19 pick from Ohio State, follows the release of No. 12 pick Henry Ruggs last week. Ruggs faces charges including felony DUI resulting in death stemming from a crash in Las Vegas last week.

Arnette played in nine games, including seven starts, as a rookie. He was demoted this year, playing in a reserve role for the first four games before going on injured reserve.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.

Raiders report: Olson says players feel remorse about Ruggs
Tina Tintor remembered by friend as 'a force to be reckoned with'
Video shows Ruggs speeding in car with girlfriend, who says: 'Slow down'
Brother of Henry Ruggs speaks out on social media
Raiders agree to terms with DeSean Jackson
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) looks dejected as he walks to the bench after thro ...
Graney: Bottom line, Raiders loss was on offense
By / RJ

Whether or not news of Henry Ruggs being involved in a crash that took the life of another translated into how the team performed Sunday, the Raiders’ offense was a hot mess.

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) hands off the ball to running back Kenyan Drake (23) for a r ...
Raiders vs. Giants play-by-play
RJ

The Raiders are in New York today to take on the Giants upon returning from the bye week. Click here to follow the play-by-play of the game.