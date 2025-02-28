Raiders cut ties with veteran quarterback

The Raiders will not tender veteran quarterback Desmond Ridder a contract offer, allowing him to hit free agency. He made one start last season.

Raiders quarterback Desmond Ridder (10) gets off pass with pressure from Denver Broncos linebacker Dondrea Tillman (92) during the second half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

INDIANAPOLIS — The Raiders, as expected, will not tender veteran quarterback Desmond Ridder a contract offer, allowing him to hit free agency.

Ridder, 25, played six games with the Raiders last season after being signed off the Cardinals’ practice squad, including one start. He completed 52 of 85 passes for 458 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.

The quarterback room now consists of Aidan O’Connell, Gardner Minshew and Carter Bradley. Minshew is a candidate to be released or traded before the opening of free agency.

