Raiders

Raiders cut veteran safety, cornerback, wide receiver

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 31, 2021 - 9:28 am
 
Updated August 31, 2021 - 12:39 pm
Raiders cornerback Isaiah Johnson (31) catches a pass during warm ups before the start of an NF ...
Raiders cornerback Isaiah Johnson (31) catches a pass during warm ups before the start of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The Raiders on Tuesday waived veteran safety Karl Joseph, wide receiver Keelan Doss and third-year cornerback Isaiah Johnson, a person with knowledge of the moves confirmed.

Joseph, a first-round pick of the Raiders in 2016, played his first four seasons with the club before spending last season in Cleveland. Joseph was re-signed during the offseason, but never got untracked in training camp because of some physical issues and fell behind youngsters like Tre’von Moehrig and Tyree Gillespie.

Johnson, a 2019 fourth-round pick out of Houston, missed most of the offseason and training camp with an undisclosed injury and was beaten out by a handful of young cornerbacks.

Doss has been with the Raiders, on and off, since 2019 and appeared in nine games.

The Raiders, per a person with knowledge of the situation, have also released defensive lineman Matt Dickerson, offensive tackle Devery Hamilton, linebacker Asmar Bilal and tight end Alex Ellis.

The Raiders have reportedly also cut defensive lineman Kendal Vickers.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore onTwitter.

