Raiders’ D.J. Swearinger believes Cardinals cut him too soon

The safety signed with Oakland over the weekend several weeks after Arizona decided to release him after just four games.

Washington Redskins' D.J. Swearinger warms up before an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Monday, Dec. 3, 2018, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

ALAMEDA, Calif.—New Raiders safety D.J. Swearinger openly admits he wasn’t playing at the level he would have liked during brief stint in Arizona.

He was still surprised the team decided to cut him just four games into the season after he had played every defensive snap for the Cardinals.

“They really didn’t give me an explanation,” the 28-year-old said after his first practice with Oakland on Monday. “It was a new coach, so I guess they wanted to go young. From my end, I know I didn’t do as well as I did in the past the first couple games, but that’s September football. You have to learn in September. You have to learn the coaching staff and what they want. That’s where I think the struggles came in. I think they pulled the trigger too early and didn’t really give me the time to settle in with the defense.”

It turned out to be a blessing in disguise for the seven-year veteran, who got to take a few weeks off before signing with the Raiders this weekend.

“I don’t regret anything at all,” he said. “I’m happy to be here, happy for them to give me the opportunity to have the time off and really get into my role in this league.”

More Raiders: Follow at vegasnation.com and @VegasNation on Twitter.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.