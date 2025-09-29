76°F
Raiders’ Daniel Carlson, on blocked kick: ‘It felt good off the foot’

Chicago Bears players celebrate while Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (8) and defensive tackle Jo ...
Chicago Bears players celebrate while Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (8) and defensive tackle Jonah Laulu (96) react after Carlson's field goal was blocked by Bears cornerback Josh Blackwell during the second half of an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium, on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025, in Las Vegas. Raiders lost 25-24.(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (8) looks to a deflected kick by Chicago Bears cornerback Josh Bl ...
Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (8) looks to a deflected kick by Chicago Bears cornerback Josh Blackwell (39) losing them the game during the second half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
September 28, 2025 - 6:50 pm
 

Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson thought he struck the ball well on a potential game-winning field goal attempt in the final minute of Sunday’s 25-24 loss to the Bears at Allegiant Stadium.

Nobody will ever know how well.

Josh Blackwell rushed untouched and blocked the 54-yard attempt, ensuring a victory for the Bears.

“The guy comes off the edge and makes a great play,” Raiders coach Pete Carroll said. “Since field goals were invented, you’ve got to get the guy on the edge, and we didn’t get him.”

Defensive tackle Jonah Laulu was the wing blocker on the right side of the field-goal unit, but Carlson wouldn’t assign any blame.

“It felt good off the foot,” he said. “We’ll have to look at it and figure out what happened. Snap felt good, and the operation. Timing we maybe have to figure out a little bit. They made a good play, but it just sucks. You want to nail that and finish a good win.”

It was Carlson’s first career miss on a kick that would have tied the game or given the Raiders the lead in the final minute of regulation after making his first seven such attempts.

He had been 34 of 46 on kicks of 50 or more yards and is by far the most accurate kicker in franchise history — on all attempts and those beyond 50 yards.

It was the third time he has had a kick blocked in his career, with all three attempts coming from beyond 50 yards.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.

